Most Recent No-Hitters, Team-by-Team

The Associated Press

April 9, 2021, 11:08 PM

American League

Baltimore — Bob Milacki (6 innings), Mike Flanagan (1), Mark Williamson (1) and Gregg Olson (1) vs. Oakland, 2-0, July 13, 1991

Boston — Jon Lester vs. Kansas City, 7-0, May 19, 2008

Chicago — Lucas Giolito, vs. Pittsburgh, 4-0, August 25, 2020

Cleveland — x-Len Barker vs. Toronto, 3-0, May 15, 1981

Detroit — Justin Verlander at Toronto, 9-0, May 7, 2011

Houston — Justin Verlander at Toronto, 2-0, Sept. 1, 2019

Kansas City — Bret Saberhagen vs. Chicago White Sox, 7-0, Aug. 26, 1991

Los Angeles — Taylor Cole, Felix Pena (3), vs. Seattle, 13-0, July 12, 2019

Minnesota — Francisco Liriano at Chicago White Sox, 1-0, May 3, 2011

New York — x-David Cone vs. Montreal, 6-0, July 18, 1999

Oakland — Mike Fiers vs. Cincinnati, 2-0, May 7, 2019

Seattle — James Paxton at Toronto, 5-0, May 8, 2018

Tampa Bay — Matt Garza vs. Detroit, 5-0, July 26, 2010

Texas — x-Kenny Rogers vs. California, 4-0, July 28, 1994

Toronto — Dave Stieb at Cleveland, 3-0, Sept. 2, 1990

National League

Arizona — Edwin Jackson at Tampa Bay, 1-0, June 26, 2010

Atlanta — Kent Mercker at L.A. Dodgers, 6-0, April 8, 1994

Cincinnati — Homer Bailey vs. San Francisco, 3-0, July 2, 2013

Chicago — Alec Mills vs. Milwaukee, 12-0, Sept. 13, 2020

Colorado — Ubaldo Jimenez at Atlanta, 4-0, April 17, 2010

Los Angeles — Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani (7), Yimi Garcia (8), Adam Liberatore (9), Los Angeles vs. San Diego in Monterrey, Mexico, 4-0, May 4, 2018

Miami — Edinson Volquez vs. Arizona, 3-0, June 3, 2017

Milwaukee (AL) — Juan Nieves at Baltimore, 7-0, April 15, 1987

New York — Johan Santana, vs. St. Louis, 8-0, June 1, 2012

Philadelphia — Cole Hamels, Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 5-0, July 25, 2015

Pittsburgh — Francisco Cordova (9) and Ricardo Rincon (1), vs. Houston, 3-0, 10 innings, July 12, 1997

St. Louis — Bud Smith at San Diego, 4-0, Sept. 3, 2001

San Diego — Joe Musgrave at Texas, 3-0, April 9, 2021

San Francisco — Chris Heston at N.Y. Mets, 5-0, June 9, 2015

Washington — Max Scherzer at N.Y. Mets, 2-0, Oct. 3, 2015

x-perfect game

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

