Most Consecutive Strikeouts in a Game

10 — Tom Seaver, N.Y. Mets vs. San Diego, April 22, 1970
9 — Jacob deGrom, N.Y. Mets vs. Miami, April 17, 2021
9 — Ricky Nolasco, Florida at Atlanta, Sept. 30, 2009
9 — Aaron Harang, L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego, April 13, 2012
8 — Nolan Ryan, California vs. Boston, July 9, 1972
8 — Nolan Ryan, California at Milwaukee (AL), Aug. 7, 1973
8 — Ron Davis, N.Y. Yankees at California, May 4, 1981
8 — Roger Clemens, Boston vs. Seattle, April 29, 1986
8 — Jim Deshaies, Houston vs. L.A. Dodgers, Sept. 23, 1986
8 — Blake Stein, Kansas City vs. Milwaukee (NL), June 17, 2001
8 — Jacob deGrom, N.Y. Mets vs. Miami, Sept. 15, 2014
