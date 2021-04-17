Most Consecutive Strikeouts in a Game

10 — Tom Seaver, N.Y. Mets vs. San Diego, April 22, 1970 9 — Jacob deGrom, N.Y. Mets vs. Miami,…

10 — Tom Seaver, N.Y. Mets vs. San Diego, April 22, 1970

9 — Jacob deGrom, N.Y. Mets vs. Miami, April 17, 2021

9 — Ricky Nolasco, Florida at Atlanta, Sept. 30, 2009

9 — Aaron Harang, L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego, April 13, 2012

8 — Nolan Ryan, California vs. Boston, July 9, 1972

8 — Nolan Ryan, California at Milwaukee (AL), Aug. 7, 1973

8 — Ron Davis, N.Y. Yankees at California, May 4, 1981

8 — Roger Clemens, Boston vs. Seattle, April 29, 1986

8 — Jim Deshaies, Houston vs. L.A. Dodgers, Sept. 23, 1986

8 — Blake Stein, Kansas City vs. Milwaukee (NL), June 17, 2001

8 — Jacob deGrom, N.Y. Mets vs. Miami, Sept. 15, 2014

