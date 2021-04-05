CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Are worries about vaccine 'passport' overblown? | 'Vaccine spotter' hailed as lifesaver | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Moore scheduled to start…

Moore scheduled to start as Philadelphia hosts New York

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies (3-0)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD Phillies: Matt Moore (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the New York Mets on Monday.

The Phillies went 21-19 in division games in 2020. Philadelphia pitchers struck out 8.9 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 5.14.

The Mets went 17-23 in division play in 2020. New York hit .272 as a team last season while averaging 9.2 hits per game.

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Jose Martinez: (left meniscus).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

$715B defense budget takes flak from left and right

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up