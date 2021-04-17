CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Minor scheduled to start for Royals against Blue Jays

The Associated Press

April 17, 2021, 3:06 AM

Toronto Blue Jays (6-7) vs. Kansas City Royals (7-4)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (2-0, 1.46 ERA, .89 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Royals: Mike Minor (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

The Royals went 15-15 in home games in 2020. Kansas City pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.30.

The Blue Jays went 15-19 away from home in 2020. Toronto pitchers had an ERA of 4.61 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.46.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Kansas City leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Royals: Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Kyle Isbel: (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Ross Stripling: (forearm), Jordan Romano: (forearm), David Phelps: (back), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Tyler Chatwood: (triceps), George Springer: (left oblique), Teoscar Hernandez: (health protocols), Cavan Biggio: (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

