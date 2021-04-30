CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Miley expected to start…

Miley expected to start as Cincinnati hosts Chicago

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 3:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago Cubs (11-14, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (11-13, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jake Arrieta (3-2, 2.57 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (2-2, 2.46 ERA, .86 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -111, Cubs -104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Chicago will play on Friday.

The Reds are 5-4 against the rest of their division. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .377.

The Cubs are 6-9 against opponents from the NL Central. The Chicago offense has compiled a .213 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the team with an average of .310.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with seven home runs and is batting .308.

Bryant leads the Cubs with 14 extra base hits and is batting .310.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Joc Pederson: (wrist), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

OPM offers up details on new emergency paid leave for federal employees

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes owed

New court ruling puts future of DoD's multibillion dollar JEDI Cloud contract in serious doubt

Senate committee advances Ahuja's nomination for OPM director

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up