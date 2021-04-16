CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Mets-Rockies’ Friday matchup postponed, doubleheader on tap

The Associated Press

April 16, 2021, 6:20 PM

DENVER (AP) — The game between the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets on Friday night was postponed because of a spring snowstorm that blanketed the Denver area overnight.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday, with the first game to start at 3:10 p.m. local time. Both games are set for seven innings.

The Mets are old hands at postponements. Their finale of the four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday was rained out, the team’s third washout in five days.

Adding the season-opening three-game series at Washington that was put off because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Nationals, the Mets have played a major league-low eight games.

Two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom (0-1, 0.64 ERA), whose start was postponed on successive days due to inclement weather, is scheduled to start the first game of the doubleheader. He will be opposed by Colorado’s Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0, 3.60 ERA).

The Mets’ Joey Lucchesi (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is slated to start the nightcap and Colorado counters with German Marquez (0-1, 4.02 ERA).

