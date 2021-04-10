CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Mets place 3B J.D. Davis on 10-day IL with bruised hand

The Associated Press

April 10, 2021, 12:44 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have placed third baseman J.D. Davis on the 10-day injured list with a bruised left hand.

Davis was hit in the hand by a 91 mph fastball Tuesday and hasn’t played since. Two sets of X-rays have come back negative, but he’s been limited by swelling. Davis took grounders before a game Saturday against Miami and was supposed to take batting practice indoors before being evaluated further.

The Mets announced he was headed to the IL shortly before first pitch. The move is retroactive to Wednesday.

Davis hit .288 with 28 homers and an .853 OPS in 196 games over the previous two seasons.

Infielder José Peraza was selected to the big league roster and active for Saturday’s game. Right-hander Franklyn Kilome was designated for assignment.

