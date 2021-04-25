CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
May expected to start for Los Angeles against San Diego

The Associated Press

April 25, 2021, 3:06 AM

San Diego Padres (12-11, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (15-6, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (2-2, 1.04 ERA, .54 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Dodgers: Dustin May (1-1, 2.94 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -127, Padres +108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and San Diego will face off on Sunday.

The Dodgers are 9-4 against NL West teams. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the league in hitting with a .245 batting average, Justin Turner leads the club with an average of .356.

The Padres are 7-6 in division matchups. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .318 is fourth in the National League. Trent Grisham leads the team with an OBP of .383.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-4. Trevor Bauer earned his third victory and Corey Seager went 2-for-5 with two RBIs for Los Angeles. Pierce Johnson registered his first loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Dodgers with 26 hits and has 17 RBIs.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with eight extra base hits and is batting .306.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .199 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Padres: 4-6, .208 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Dennis Santana: (covid-19 vaccine), Corey Knebel: (lat), Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Chris Taylor: (back), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Zach McKinstry: (back), Gavin Lux: (wrist).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (undisclosed), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

