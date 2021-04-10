Martinez scheduled to start for Cardinals against Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (3-4) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (5-2) St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-1,…

Milwaukee Brewers (3-4) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (5-2)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-1, 3.60 ERA) Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (0-1, 7.20 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

The Cardinals went 22-18 in division games in 2020. St. Louis hit .234 as a team with 2.2 extra base hits per game and 51 total home runs last year.

The Brewers went 19-21 in division games in 2020. Milwaukee averaged 7.2 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 5 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season. St. Louis leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Harrison Bader: (right forearm), Paul Goldschmidt: (lower back).

Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Jacob Nottingham: (left thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

