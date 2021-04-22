CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'No arm left behind' in Maryland | DC seeks registration volunteers | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Marlins play San Francisco, aim to build on Rogers’ solid outing

The Associated Press

April 22, 2021, 3:05 AM

Miami Marlins (8-9, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (11-7, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Dan Castano (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Giants: Aaron Sanchez (0-1, 2.46 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -145, Marlins +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Trevor Rogers. Rogers threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with eight strikeouts against Baltimore.

The Giants are 5-1 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has hit a league-leading 26 home runs this season, Evan Longoria leads the team with four homers.

The Marlins are 4-2 in road games. The Miami offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the National League. Jazz Chisholm Jr. leads the team with a mark of .326.

The Giants won the last meeting 1-0. Alex Wood earned his first victory and Brandon Crawford went 1-for-3 for San Francisco. Pablo Lopez registered his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Longoria leads the Giants with eight extra base hits and is batting .291.

Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with four home runs and is batting .224.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Marlins: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (undisclosed).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

