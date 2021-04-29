CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. nursing homes data | Prince George's Co. vaccination outreach | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Los Angeles visits Milwaukee,…

Los Angeles visits Milwaukee, aims to build on Kershaw’s strong performance

The Associated Press

April 29, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-9, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (14-10, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (3-0, 2.53 ERA, .66 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with eight strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Brewers are 5-7 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has hit 29 home runs as a team this season. Omar Narvaez leads them with three while slugging .548.

The Dodgers are 8-4 on the road. Los Angeles has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .341. Justin Turner leads the club with an OBP of .422.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with three home runs and is slugging .338.

Turner leads the Dodgers with 20 RBIs and is batting .337.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .223 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Dodgers: 3-7, .185 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Josh Lindblom: (right knee), Zack Godley: (finger), Brett Anderson: (right hamstring), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (toe).

Dodgers: Mitch White: (undisclosed), David Price: (hamstring), Corey Knebel: (lat), Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Zach McKinstry: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

May We Say Thank You 2021

Whistleblower protection bill gives feds facing retaliation avenue for relief outside MSPB

TSP performance up from March but still down from 2020

OMB relaxes repayment requirement in new TMF guidance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up