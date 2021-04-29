Los Angeles visits Milwaukee, aims to build on Kershaw’s strong performance

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-9, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (14-10, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Thursday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-9, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (14-10, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (3-0, 2.53 ERA, .66 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with eight strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Brewers are 5-7 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has hit 29 home runs as a team this season. Omar Narvaez leads them with three while slugging .548.

The Dodgers are 8-4 on the road. Los Angeles has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .341. Justin Turner leads the club with an OBP of .422.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with three home runs and is slugging .338.

Turner leads the Dodgers with 20 RBIs and is batting .337.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .223 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Dodgers: 3-7, .185 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Josh Lindblom: (right knee), Zack Godley: (finger), Brett Anderson: (right hamstring), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (toe).

Dodgers: Mitch White: (undisclosed), David Price: (hamstring), Corey Knebel: (lat), Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Zach McKinstry: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.