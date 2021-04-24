CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Los Angeles hosts San Diego after Buehler’s strong showing

The Associated Press

April 24, 2021, 3:06 AM

San Diego Padres (12-10, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (14-6, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (0-0, 4.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (2-0, 2.42 ERA, .62 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -147, Padres +128; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Walker Buehler. Buehler threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts against San Diego.

The Dodgers are 8-4 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has slugged .432, good for second in the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with a .712 slugging percentage, including 12 extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Padres are 7-5 in division matchups. San Diego has slugged .353 this season. Eric Hosmer leads the team with a mark of .487.

The Padres won the last meeting 3-2. Nabil Crismatt earned his first victory and Trent Grisham went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for San Diego. Blake Treinen registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Dodgers with 12 extra base hits and is slugging .712.

Hosmer leads the Padres with 14 RBIs and is batting .308.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .198 batting average, 1.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Padres: 3-7, .201 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Chris Taylor: (back), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Zach McKinstry: (back), Gavin Lux: (wrist).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (undisclosed), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

