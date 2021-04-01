CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » MLB News » LA's Bellinger homers, ruled…

LA’s Bellinger homers, ruled out for passing Turner on bases

The Associated Press

April 1, 2021, 5:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENVER (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a homer — and was called out before he could finish his trot.

An honest mistake on a bizarre play for Bellinger, Justin Turner and the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in their season opener Thursday against the Colorado Rockies.

Bellinger lined what appeared to be a two-run homer to left-center in the third inning — a ball that hit off the glove of outfielder Raimel Tapia and bounded over the fence.

Turner was on first base at the time and believed the ball was caught. He retreated back to the bag, and Bellinger passed him in the confusion, prompting umpires to call him out. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts briefly came out of the dugout to discuss the call.

Turner was allowed to jog home, and Bellinger was officially credited with a single and an RBI — but no home run. The 2019 NL MVP remains at 123 career homers.

Rockies second baseman Chris Owings was given a putout because he was closest to the play.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Biden eyeing 2.7% federal pay raise in 2022

CISA gives agencies 90 days to further harden networks against Microsoft email threat

NAPA report details path forward for OPM, but advocates worry it'll be easily forgotten

‘It’s going to touch everything.’ Energy Department weaves AI into mission-critical work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up