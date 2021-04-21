CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Biden to push shots for all | New vaccine advisor for Prince George's Co. | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Lamet expected to start…

Lamet expected to start as Padres host the Brewers

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 3:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Milwaukee Brewers (10-7, second in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (10-9, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (1-2, 9.57 ERA, 4.68 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Padres: Dinelson Lamet (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -200, Brewers +171; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Milwaukee will face off on Wednesday.

The Padres are 5-7 in home games in 2020. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .324 is fourth in the National League. Wil Myers leads the team with an OBP of .388.

The Brewers are 6-2 in road games. The Milwaukee pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 2.75.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-0. Corbin Burnes earned his second victory and Billy McKinney went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Chris Paddack took his second loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myers leads the Padres with three home runs and is batting .293.

Travis Shaw leads the Brewers with six extra base hits and 15 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .202 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Brewers: 7-3, .235 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (right ucl), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Luis Urias: (cramp), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Jacob Nottingham: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

OMB, OPM to set up new hiring assessment line of business as part of IT modernization push

Military exchanges to open their doors to civilian employees starting in May

COVID-19 successes set new expectations for federal acquisition community

Lawmakers want to end 8-year debate over the definition of data centers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up