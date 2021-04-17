CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Kim expected to start…

Kim expected to start for Cardinals at Phillies

The Associated Press

April 17, 2021, 3:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Louis Cardinals (6-7) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (7-6)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Matt Moore (0-0, 7.56 ERA, 2.04 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -104, Cardinals -112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

The Phillies finished 19-13 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia hit 82 total home runs and averaged 8.3 hits per game last season.

The Cardinals finished 16-15 in road games in 2020. St. Louis hit .234 as a team and averaged 2.2 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Philadelphia leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Tyler O’Neill: (right groin), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

Fearing a post-pandemic talent exodus, agencies view telework as key retention tool

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

Lawmakers question role of military component IGs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up