Kelly expected to start for Arizona against Colorado

The Associated Press

April 8, 2021, 3:05 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (2-4) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-4)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-1, 6.75 ERA) Rockies: Jon Gray (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

The Rockies finished 17-23 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Colorado hit .257 as a team last year while averaging 8.8 hits per game.

The Diamondbacks went 14-26 in division play in 2020. Arizona averaged 8.0 hits per game last year, batting .241 as a team.

The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring).

Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Zac Gallen: (forearm), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (knee), Nick Ahmed: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

