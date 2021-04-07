Hendricks expected to start for Chicago against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (2-3) vs. Chicago Cubs (3-2) Chicago; Wednesday, 2:20 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (0-0, 6.75 ERA,…

Milwaukee Brewers (2-3) vs. Chicago Cubs (3-2)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Cubs: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

The Cubs went 22-18 in division games in 2020. Chicago hit .220 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 8 total triples last year.

The Brewers finished 19-21 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. Milwaukee hit .223 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 5 total triples last year.

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (knee).

Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Jacob Nottingham: (left thumb).

