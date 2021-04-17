CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Gray scheduled to start…

Gray scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Cleveland

The Associated Press

April 17, 2021, 3:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cleveland Indians (7-6) vs. Cincinnati Reds (8-5)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Triston McKenzie (0-0, 4.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -130, Indians +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians play the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

The Reds went 16-13 on their home field in 2020. Cincinnati averaged 6.5 hits per game last year and totaled 90 home runs as a team.

The Indians finished 17-13 in road games in 2020. Cleveland pitchers had a WHIP of 1.11 last season while striking out 10.4 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Cincinnati leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (illness).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

SBA cyber teams, public affairs partner to take on social media scammers

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up