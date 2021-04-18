CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Giants pitchers McGee, Webb go on IL after getting vaccine

The Associated Press

April 18, 2021, 1:05 PM

MIAMI (AP) — San Francisco Giants closer Jake McGee and right-hander Logan Webb went on the injured list before Sunday’s game at Miami because they’re feeling lingering effects from the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Giants said they’re hopeful both pitchers will be on the list for only a game or two.

McGee blew a save for the first time this season when he gave up two runs in the ninth inning of Saturday’s 10-inning loss to the Marlins. He has a 2.16 ERA in nine games.

Webb is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in three games, including two starts.

The Giants recalled catcher Chadwick Tromp from the alternate training site and activated left-hander Alex Wood from the 10-day IL to start Sunday’s game.

