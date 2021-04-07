CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nationals monitor vaccinated players | Va. vaccine chief on J&J pause | What to know about J&J vaccine | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Gausman expected to start…

Gausman expected to start for San Francisco against San Diego

The Associated Press

April 7, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Francisco Giants (2-3) vs. San Diego Padres (4-2)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (0-0, 1.35 ERA) Padres: Blake Snell (0-0, .00 ERA)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

The Padres went 24-16 in division play in 2020. San Diego pitchers had an ERA of 3.86 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.20.

The Giants finished 18-22 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. San Francisco hit .263 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 107 total doubles last season.

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (right patellar tendon), Dinelson Lamet: (right ucl), Pierce Johnson: (right adductor), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (right calf), Austin Adams: (right elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (left hamstring), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

Giants: Alex Wood: (back), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Tommy La Stella: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

IRS too ‘outgunned’ to shrink $1T tax gap, Rettig tells Congress

Demand for post office services remains high, but USPS plan looks to cut hours

Inglis, Easterly tapped for cyber leadership roles at White House, CISA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up