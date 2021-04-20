CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Look inside Tysons mass vaccination site | Md. factory halts vaccine production | DC to offer testing at libraries | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Garcia scheduled to start…

Garcia scheduled to start for Astros at Rockies

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 3:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Houston Astros (7-8, fifth in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-12, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (0-0, 2.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (1-1, 2.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Houston will play on Tuesday.

The Rockies are 4-6 on their home turf. Colorado has a team on-base percentage of .265, last in the National League. C.J. Cron leads the club with a mark of .308.

The Astros are 6-3 in road games. Houston has slugged .420, good for second in the majors. Michael Brantley leads the team with a .565 slugging percentage, including eight extra-base hits.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 10 extra base hits and is slugging .633.

Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 19 hits and is batting .358.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .216 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Astros: 3-7, .220 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Yordan Alvarez: (health and safety protocols), Robel Garcia: (health and safety protocols), Alex Bregman: (health and safety protocols), Jose Altuve: (health and safety protocols), Martin Maldonado: (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Fearing a post-pandemic talent exodus, agencies view telework as key retention tool

Military exchanges open to DoD civilian employees, retirees next month

OMB, OPM to set up new hiring assessment line of business as part of IT modernization push

Lawmakers ask FEMA how to avoid future communication breakdowns during disasters

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up