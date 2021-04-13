CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Most Nationals players receive vaccine | Volunteers needed in Fairfax | Prince George’s Co. schools’ wireless hot spots recall | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Fried expected to start as Braves host the Marlins

The Associated Press

April 13, 2021, 3:06 AM

Miami Marlins (3-6) vs. Atlanta Braves (4-6)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD Braves: Max Fried (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 2.43 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

The Braves went 24-16 in division play in 2020. Atlanta averaged 9.3 hits with 3.9 extra base hits per game and 130 total doubles last year.

The Marlins finished 21-19 against NL East Division opponents in 2020. Miami hit .244 as a team with 2.4 extra base hits per game and 5 total triples last year.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Miami leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (groin), Jorge Alfaro: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

