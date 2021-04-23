CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Virginia to ease social gathering limits | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Dodgers host the Padres…

Dodgers host the Padres following Buehler’s solid showing

The Associated Press

April 23, 2021, 3:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Diego Padres (11-10, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (14-5, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (1-1, 2.55 ERA, .81 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (3-1, 2.19 ERA, .97 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -147, Padres +127; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Walker Buehler. Buehler pitched seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts against San Diego.

The Dodgers are 8-3 against NL West opponents. Los Angeles has hit 25 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Justin Turner leads them with five, averaging one every 13.2 at-bats.

The Padres are 6-5 in division matchups. San Diego is slugging .353 as a unit. Eric Hosmer leads the team with a slugging percentage of .487.

The Padres won the last meeting 3-2. Nabil Crismatt recorded his first victory and Trent Grisham went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for San Diego. Blake Treinen took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Dodgers with 12 extra base hits and is batting .379.

Hosmer leads the Padres with eight extra base hits and 14 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .198 batting average, 1.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Padres: 3-7, .201 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Chris Taylor: (back), Mookie Betts: (wrist/forearm), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Zach McKinstry: (back), Gavin Lux: (wrist).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (undisclosed), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Here’s what 3 USPS nominees face if confirmed to serve on agency board

Space Force wants new offices under its Space Systems Command

Defense Health Program facing $1.8B budget shortfall for 2021

Data gathering for Veterans Affairs investigations is an ‘iterative process’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up