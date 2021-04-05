CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Are worries about vaccine 'passport' overblown? | 'Vaccine spotter' hailed as lifesaver | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » DeSclafani, Giants to take…

DeSclafani, Giants to take on Morejon, Padres

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Francisco Giants (1-2) vs. San Diego Padres (3-1)

San Diego; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Padres: TBD

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants square off against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

The Padres went 24-16 in division games in 2020. San Diego averaged 8.4 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 12 total triples last season.

The Giants went 18-22 in division play in 2020. San Francisco pitchers had an ERA of 4.56 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.32.

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (right patellar tendon), Dinelson Lamet: (right ucl), Pierce Johnson: (right adductor), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (right calf), Austin Adams: (right elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (left hamstring), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

Giants: Alex Wood: (back), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

$715B defense budget takes flak from left and right

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up