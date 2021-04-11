CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | DC-area vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » DeSclafani expected to start…

DeSclafani expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

The Associated Press

April 11, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Colorado Rockies (3-6) vs. San Francisco Giants (5-3)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: TBD Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies square off against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The Giants finished 18-22 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. San Francisco averaged 8.9 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 107 total doubles last year.

The Rockies finished 17-23 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Colorado pitchers had a WHIP of 1.49 last season while striking out 6.6 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the second time this year. San Francisco leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (back), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Fearing a post-pandemic talent exodus, agencies view telework as key retention tool

‘What caused this?’ State Department reinvigorates task force on mystery illness

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

SBA executives ‘beyond doubt’ that teleworking employees are more productive

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up