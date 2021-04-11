CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Dbacks’ Weaver loses no-hit bid in 7th on broken-bat single

The Associated Press

April 11, 2021, 6:26 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Luke Weaver’s no-hit bid ended with one out in the seventh inning when Cincinnati’s Eugenio Suárez snuck a broken-bat single up the middle.

Weaver retired Nick Castellanos to start the seventh on a fly ball, then walked Joey Votto on four pitches. Suárez followed with the groundball single, which was perfectly placed between Arizona’s shortstop and second baseman.

The 27-year-old Weaver had a perfect game through 5 2/3 innings Sunday but hit Alex Blandino with a pitch with two outs in the sixth. The right-hander retired Tyler Naquin on a strikeout to end the inning.

The Diamondbacks lead 7-0 in the seventh.

Weaver is trying to bounce back from a tough 2020 season when he led the National League with nine losses and had a 6.58 ERA.

