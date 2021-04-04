CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Hospitalizations rising among young people | Expert dismisses 'vaccine passport' worries | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Davies scheduled to start…

Davies scheduled to start for Chicago against Pittsburgh

The Associated Press

April 4, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pittsburgh Pirates (1-1) vs. Chicago Cubs (1-1)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: TBD Cubs: Zach Davies (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The Cubs finished 22-18 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. Chicago averaged 7.0 hits per game last season and totaled 74 home runs as a team.

The Pirates finished 16-24 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. Pittsburgh averaged 7.1 hits with 2.4 extra base hits per game and 76 total doubles last season.

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (knee).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Cody Ponce: (forearm), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

$715 billion defense budget takes flack from left and right

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

As C2E gets going, DIA sets its strategy for more cloud services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up