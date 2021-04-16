CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Tigers at Va. zoo test positive | DC-area colleges detail vaccination plans | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Davies expected to start…

Davies expected to start as Cubs host the Braves

The Associated Press

April 16, 2021, 3:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Atlanta Braves (5-8) vs. Chicago Cubs (5-7)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (0-0, 5.73 ERA, .91 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Cubs: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +116, Braves -134; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The Cubs went 19-14 at home in 2020. Chicago hit .220 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 82 total doubles last year.

The Braves finished 16-14 in road games in 2020. Atlanta hit .268 as a team with 3.9 extra base hits per game and 130 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brandon Workman: (covid-19), Dan Winkler: (covid-19), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: (illness).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Cristian Pache: (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

VA vows to pause EHR rollout at future sites until strategic review is complete

When it comes to open source, culture continues to eat strategy, policy for lunch

Pentagon believes it escaped unscathed from SolarWinds, Microsoft hacks

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up