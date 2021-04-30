CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Darvish scheduled to start…

Darvish scheduled to start as San Diego hosts San Francisco

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 3:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Francisco Giants (16-9, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (14-12, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (1-1, 4.03 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (2-1, 2.27 ERA, .85 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -203, Giants +174; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and San Francisco will square off on Friday.

The Padres are 9-7 against opponents from the NL West. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .319, good for third in the National League. Eric Hosmer leads the lineup with a mark of .361.

The Giants have gone 7-2 against division opponents. San Francisco has hit 31 home runs this season, sixth in the National League. Buster Posey leads them with five, averaging one every 11.4 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 3-2. Jake McGee earned his first victory and Darin Ruf went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Tim Hill took his first loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with seven home runs and is slugging .631.

Posey leads the Giants with 20 hits and is batting .351.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .221 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Giants: 7-3, .262 batting average, 2.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Ryan Weathers: (arm), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (undisclosed), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Tommy Pham: (calf), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Jarlin Garcia: (groin), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (oblique), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

OPM offers up details on new emergency paid leave for federal employees

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes owed

New court ruling puts future of DoD's multibillion dollar JEDI Cloud contract in serious doubt

Senate committee advances Ahuja's nomination for OPM director

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up