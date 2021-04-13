CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Most Nationals players receive vaccine | Volunteers needed in Fairfax | Prince George’s Co. schools’ wireless hot spots recall | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Cubs look to break 3-game losing streak

The Associated Press

April 13, 2021, 3:06 AM

Chicago Cubs (4-6) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (6-4)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Brewers: TBD

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs enter the game as losers of their last three games.

The Brewers went 19-21 in division play in 2020. Milwaukee averaged 7.2 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game last year.

The Cubs went 22-18 in division games in 2020. Chicago hit .220 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 74 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Milwaukee leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Jacob Nottingham: (left thumb).

Cubs: Brandon Workman: (covid-19), Dan Winkler: (covid-19), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Adam: (covid-19), Austin Romine: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

