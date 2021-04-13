CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Most Nationals players receive vaccine | Volunteers needed in Fairfax | Prince George’s Co. schools’ wireless hot spots recall | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Colorado takes 3-game losing…

Colorado takes 3-game losing streak into matchup with Los Angeles

The Associated Press

April 13, 2021, 3:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Colorado Rockies (3-7) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (8-2)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: TBD Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (1-0, 4.15 ERA, .69 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies enter the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Dodgers finished 27-13 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Los Angeles hit .256 as a team last year and averaged 3.7 extra base hits per game.

The Rockies went 17-23 in division play in 2020. Colorado hit .257 as a team and averaged 2.7 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Los Angeles leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Mookie Betts: (back), Cody Bellinger: (calf).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

VA faces pivotal moment with EHR after months of lingering usability problems

Biden calls on Congress to restore capacity, reinvest in civilian agencies with 2022 budget

USPS earns 91% approval in IG survey despite pandemic challenges

Some lawmakers want to rethink military benefits as some service member families go hungry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up