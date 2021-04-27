Cincinnati’s Winker puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds (10-12, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (15-8, first in the NL West)
Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Jeff Hoffman (2-1, 2.66 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 2.16 ERA, .88 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -232, Reds +194; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds travel to face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.
The Dodgers are 7-4 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .339 is third in the MLB. Max Muncy leads the club with an OBP of .440.
The Reds are 3-7 on the road. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .323 is sixth in the league. Jesse Winker leads the lineup with an OBP of .432.
The Reds won the last meeting 5-3. Tejay Antone notched his first victory and Winker went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Kenley Jansen registered his first loss for Los Angeles.
TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with five home runs and has 19 RBIs.
Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with seven home runs and has 15 RBIs.
LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .185 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored by four runs
Reds: 3-7, .227 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by six runs
INJURIES: Dodgers: David Price: (hamstring), Corey Knebel: (lat), Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Zach McKinstry: (back).
Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (undisclosed).
