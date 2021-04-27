CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. loosens restrictions | CDC updates outdoor mask guidance | Md. vaccine update | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Cards catcher Molina goes…

Cards catcher Molina goes on injured list with foot strain

The Associated Press

April 27, 2021, 7:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was put on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained tendon in his right foot.

Molina was hurt in a game Friday night against Cincinnati. He sat out Saturday and Sunday, then returned on Monday to catch all nine innings of a 2-1 loss to Philadelphia.

The nine-time Gold Glove winner said he “had trouble moving around,” manager Mike Shildt said.

The 38-year-old Molina is off to one of the best starts of his career. He is hitting .323 with five home runs and 14 RBIs.

This was the ninth time he has gone on the injured list during his 18-year career.

Andrew Knizner started Tuesday night’s game against the Phillies. The Cardinals recalled catcher Ali Sanchez from their alternate training facility.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Biden signs $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers

Is CISA’s third cyber emergency directive in five months a sign that things are getting worse?

FCC explores 'additional consequences' for banned IT vendors to secure supply chains

2020 FEVS: Pandemic posed challenges but presented new opportunities for employee engagement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up