Cardinals expect Wainwright to come off COVID-19 IL Monday

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 5:01 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals are hopeful of getting Adam Wainwright back from the COVID-19 injured list on Monday.

The veteran right-hander was placed on the IL Thursday. Wainwright has been vaccinated, but he came in close contact with a family member who has tested positive for the virus.

St. Louis manager Mike Shildt declined to go into detail about Wainwright’s situation, citing privacy issues, before the Cardinals played the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. However, Shildt did say he expects the 39-year-old Wainwright to start Monday night when the Cardinals host the New York Mets

Wainwright was originally scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Pirates. Carlos Martinez will take his place.

Wainwright is 0-3 with a 4.08 ERA this season. He has 167 career wins, including leading the NL with 19 in both 2009 and 2013.

