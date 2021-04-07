CHICAGO (AP) — Lorenzo Cain hit his second homer of the game, a three-run shot in the 10th inning and…

CHICAGO (AP) — Lorenzo Cain hit his second homer of the game, a three-run shot in the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Wednesday.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff had a no-hit bid going until Ian Happ led off the seventh with a clean single. It was scoreless until then — after that, the ball began to fly.

Cain, who had missed three games with an oblique strain, hit a solo homer leading off the eighth. Joc Pederson tied it with his first home run for the Cubs, a drive in the bottom half off reliever Devin Williams.

After automatic runner Daniel Robertson moved to third on a single by pinch-hitter Daniel Vogelbach in the 10th, Cain drove a 1-1 pitch from Brandon Workman (0-1) to the center-field batter’s eye on a warm afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Jason Heyward singled in automatic runner Kris Bryant in the Cubs 10th off J.P Feyereisen. After two walks loaded the bases, Brad Boxberger came on to retire Happ on a fly to short left for the final out and his first save.

Woodruff permitted just one hit, struck out eight and walked none in seven innings.

Josh Hader (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

Christian Yelich had three hits, including a double, and walked for Milwaukee.

The Cubs finished with only three hits after getting just one in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers on Tuesday night.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks nearly matched Woodruff through six scoreless innings. The Cubs ace allowed four hits, while walking none and fanning six.

NOT QUITE NO-NOS

The Brewers became the first team with two no-hit bids of six-plus innings in the first six games of a season since the 1990 Padres. RHP Corbin Burnes didn’t allow a hit through the first six innings against Minnesota on Saturday, a game the Twins won 2-0 .

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: 2B Kolten Wong was held out of the starting lineup with an oblique strain, but entered in the eighth as a defensive replacement. Robertson started at second in Wong’s place, then moved to third in the eighth.

Cubs: C Willson Contreras got a scheduled maintenance day off and Tony Wolters started behind the plate. Contreras pinch-hit and walked in the 10th. Contreras was hit by a pitch in the helmet on Monday and in the upper body in the ninth inning on Tuesday, but manager David Ross said the plunkings had nothing to do with resting the catcher.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Corbin Burnes (0-1, 1.42) takes the mound against St. Louis RHP Adam Wainwright (0-1, 20.25) in the Cardinals’ home opener on Thursday afternoon.

Cubs: Jake Arrieta (1-0, 1.50) comes off a strong first start in his return to the Chicago to face the Pittsburgh’s Tyler Anderson (0-1, 5.40) on Thursday afternoon in the Pirates’ home opener.

