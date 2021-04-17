CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Cahill expected to start…

Cahill expected to start for the Pirates against Brewers

The Associated Press

April 17, 2021, 3:06 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (6-8) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (7-6)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Trevor Cahill (0-1, 8.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Brewers: Brett Anderson (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -144, Pirates +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

The Brewers went 19-21 in division games in 2020. Milwaukee hit .223 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 75 total home runs last season.

The Pirates went 16-24 in division games in 2020. Pittsburgh averaged 7.1 hits with 2.4 extra base hits per game and 76 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Pittsburgh leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Jacob Nottingham: (left thumb).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Cody Ponce: (forearm), Michael Feliz: (finger), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

