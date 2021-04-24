CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Bumgarner, Diamondbacks to face…

Bumgarner, Diamondbacks to face Smyly, Braves

The Associated Press

April 24, 2021, 3:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arizona Diamondbacks (9-11, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (9-10, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (1-2, 8.68 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Braves: Drew Smyly (0-0, 5.73 ERA, .91 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -202, Diamondbacks +175; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Arizona will face off on Saturday.

The Braves are 4-4 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has slugged .414, good for third in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with a .887 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Diamondbacks are 7-8 on the road. Arizona has hit 26 home runs this season, second in the National League. Eduardo Escobar leads them with six, averaging one every 11.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 14 extra base hits and is slugging .887.

David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 18 hits and has 16 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by five runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .238 batting average, 4.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Drew Smyly: (forearm), Sean Newcomb: (undisclosed), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Cristian Pache: (groin), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring).

Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Tim Locastro: (finger), Christian Walker: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

SBA cyber teams, public affairs partner to take on social media scammers

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up