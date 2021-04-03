CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » MLB News » Buehler expected to start…

Buehler expected to start for Dodgers at Rockies

The Associated Press

April 3, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Dodgers (1-1) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-1)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Rockies: TBD

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

The Rockies went 17-23 in division games in 2020. Colorado averaged 8.8 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game last season.

The Dodgers finished 27-13 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Los Angeles hit .256 as a team last season and hit 118 total home runs.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring).

Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Austin Barnes: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Former OPM executives warn of tough path ahead to put NAPA recommendations in action

DoD entering a 'paradigm shift' in how it addresses, tracks brain injuries

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up