Brubaker expected to start for the Pirates against the Cardinals

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 3:07 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (13-12, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-12, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: John Gant (1-2, 2.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-1, 2.02 ERA, .94 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -107, Cardinals -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and St. Louis will meet on Friday.

The Pirates are 5-7 against opponents from the NL Central. Pittsburgh has a collective batting average of .230 this season, led by Adam Frazier with an average of .301.

The Cardinals are 5-4 against NL Central Division opponents. St. Louis has hit 31 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Paul DeJong leads the team with five, averaging one every 16.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Moran leads the Pirates with four home runs and is slugging .500.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 10 extra base hits and is slugging .433.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .217 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by one run

Cardinals: 6-4, .223 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Michael Feliz: (finger), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Harrison Bader: (right forearm), John Nogowski: (hand), Yadier Molina: (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

