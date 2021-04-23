CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Brewers LHP Anderson departs with right knee discomfort

The Associated Press

April 23, 2021, 3:04 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson left Friday’s game against the Chicago Cubs because of right knee discomfort.

Anderson threw just 11 pitches. After Willson Contreras grounded out, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo doubled and Javier Báez singled before Anderson was replaced by Josh Lindblom.

Anderson was charged with three runs and three hits. He was 2-0 with a sparkling 0.75 ERA in his previous two starts.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

