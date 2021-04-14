CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Biden to push shots for all | New vaccine advisor for Prince George's Co. | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Blue Jays closer Merryweather put on IL with oblique strain

The Associated Press

April 14, 2021, 12:46 PM

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays closer Julian Merryweather has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique.

The right-hander felt discomfort in the left side of his abdomen on his final warmup pitch in the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s 7-3 victory over the New York Yankees.

Merryweather entered with two runners on and two outs and threw just two pitches to Aaron Hicks before Gary Sánchez was tagged out in a rundown between first and second base after a pitch in the dirt. He didn’t return for the ninth.

Merryweather has two saves and has allowed just one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts over 4⅓ innings in four appearances. His fastball has reached 100.4 mph this season.

Also, Ross Stripling was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday against the Yankees due to right forearm tightness. He was unable to get loose before the game.

T.J. Zeuch replaced Stripling.

NOTES: RHP David Phelps, hit in the lower back by Clint Frazier’s 100.7 mph liner Tuesday night, is day to day with a bruised back. … RHP Anthony Castro had his contract purchased from the alternate site and will work out of the bullpen.

