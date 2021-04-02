CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Bauer scheduled to start…

Bauer scheduled to start for Dodgers at Rockies

The Associated Press

April 2, 2021, 3:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Dodgers (0-1, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-0, first in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

The Rockies went 17-23 in division games in 2020. Colorado batted .257 as a team last season and hit 63 total home runs.

The Dodgers went 27-13 in division play in 2020. Los Angeles hit .256 as a team with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 97 total doubles last year.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring).

Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

As C2E gets going, DIA sets its strategy for more cloud services

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up