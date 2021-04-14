CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nationals monitor vaccinated players | Va. vaccine chief on J&J pause | What to know about J&J vaccine | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Arrieta scheduled to start…

Arrieta scheduled to start for Cubs at Brewers

The Associated Press

April 14, 2021, 3:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago Cubs (5-6) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (6-5)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jake Arrieta (2-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Brewers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs square off against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

The Brewers went 19-21 in division play in 2020. Milwaukee averaged 7.2 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 75 total home runs last year.

The Cubs went 22-18 in division play in 2020. Chicago pitchers struck out 8.7 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.92.

The teams meet for the sixth time this year. Milwaukee leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Jacob Nottingham: (left thumb).

Cubs: Brandon Workman: (covid-19), Dan Winkler: (covid-19), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: (illness), Jason Adam: (covid-19), Austin Romine: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DoD is still unbalanced on readiness, but is it trying to do too much?

Tough decisions lie ahead for VA, as EHR usability problems persist

Step increases are 'nearly automatic' for most federal employees, MSPB says

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up