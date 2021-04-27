CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loosening Montgomery Co. COVID restrictions? | Metro extend service for games | Prince George's Co. vaccine update | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Arizona plays San Diego, looks to build on Bumgarner’s strong performance

The Associated Press

April 27, 2021, 3:06 AM

San Diego Padres (13-11, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (11-11, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (1-2, 3.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-2, 7.71 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +141, Padres -162; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Madison Bumgarner. Bumgarner pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on with seven strikeouts against Atlanta.

The Diamondbacks are 2-5 against the rest of their division. Arizona’s team on-base percentage of .320 is eighth in the league. Carson Kelly leads the club with an OBP of .492.

The Padres are 8-6 in division games. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .319, led by Trent Grisham with a mark of .379.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 3-1. Taylor Widener secured his first victory and David Peralta went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for Arizona. Chris Paddack registered his first loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 11 extra base hits and is slugging .542.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with eight extra base hits and is slugging .472.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .232 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Padres: 4-6, .206 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Tim Locastro: (finger), Christian Walker: (oblique).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (undisclosed), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Tommy Pham: (calf), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

