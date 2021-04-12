CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nats Park worker tests positive | Anxiety over returning to offices | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Angels put Rendon on…

Angels put Rendon on injured list with strained groin

The Associated Press

April 12, 2021, 7:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) —

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday because of a strained groin.

Rendon was hurt while making a throw late in a 15-1 loss to Toronto on Saturday. The Angels made the roster move retroactive to Monday.

Angels manager Joe Maddon said he hopes Rendon will be sidelined for the minimum 10 days.

Rendon, 30, is starting his second season with the Angels after signing a $245 million, seven-year contract. He hit his first home run of the season on Saturday and is batting .290 with three RBIs.

Los Angeles selected the contract of right-hander Ben Rowen from its alternate training site and recalled infielder Jack Mayfield from its alternate training site.

Right-hander Jaime Barria was optioned to the alternate training site.

Jose Rojas was at third base in the opener of a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Monday night, batting sixth.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Some lawmakers want to rethink military benefits as some service member families go hungry

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

GSA, DHS making big push to address shortcomings in contractor assessments

$715B defense budget takes flak from left and right

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up