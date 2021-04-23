CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Virginia to ease social gathering limits | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Anderson scheduled to start…

Anderson scheduled to start for Brewers at Cubs

The Associated Press

April 23, 2021, 3:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Milwaukee Brewers (11-7, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (9-9, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-1, 2.65 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-2, 6.92 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Milwaukee will face off on Friday.

The Cubs are 5-7 against opponents from the NL Central. Chicago ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .200 batting average. Kris Bryant leads the team with an average of .283.

The Brewers are 7-5 against teams from the NL Central. The Milwaukee pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 2.71. Corbin Burnes leads the team with a .37 earned run average.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-0. Burnes earned his first victory and Travis Shaw went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Jake Arrieta registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Cubs with five home runs and has 12 RBIs.

Shaw leads the Brewers with 15 RBIs and is batting .226.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .224 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by three runs

Brewers: 7-3, .221 batting average, 2.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Joc Pederson: (wrist).

Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Luis Urias: (right calf), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Here’s what 3 USPS nominees face if confirmed to serve on agency board

Space Force wants new offices under its Space Systems Command

Defense Health Program facing $1.8B budget shortfall for 2021

Data gathering for Veterans Affairs investigations is an ‘iterative process’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up