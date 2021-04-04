CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Anderson expected to start for the Braves against Phillies

The Associated Press

April 4, 2021, 3:05 AM

Atlanta Braves (0-2) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (2-0)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Phillies: TBD

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

The Phillies finished 21-19 against NL East Division opponents in 2020. Philadelphia averaged 8.3 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 90 total doubles last season.

The Braves went 24-16 in division play in 2020. Atlanta hit .268 as a team last year while averaging 9.3 hits per game.

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Adam Haseley: (hamstring).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Ehire Adrianza: (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

