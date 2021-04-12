CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Are worries about vaccine 'passport' overblown? | 'Vaccine spotter' hailed as lifesaver | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Alcantara expected to start…

Alcantara expected to start for Miami against Atlanta

The Associated Press

April 12, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Miami Marlins (2-6) vs. Atlanta Braves (4-5)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD Braves: Huascar Ynoa (0-0, .00 ERA, .67 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins square off against the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

The Braves went 24-16 in division games in 2020. Atlanta hit 103 total home runs and averaged 9.3 hits per game last year.

The Marlins went 21-19 in division play in 2020. Miami averaged 7.9 hits per game last season and totaled 60 home runs as a team.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (groin), Jorge Alfaro: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

As C2E gets going, DIA sets its strategy for more cloud services

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up