2021 Baseball Millionaires, List

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2021 salaries for the 117 major league baseball players on opening day rosters and injured lists earning $10 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income. For some players, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values.

Player, Club Salary 1, Trevor Bauer, LAD $38,000,000 2, Mike Trout, LAA 37,116,667 3, Gerrit Cole, NYY 36,000,000 4, Nolan Arenado, StL 35,000,000 5, Max Scherzer, Was 34,503,480 6, Manny Machado, SD 34,000,000 7, Justin Verlander, Hou 33,000,000 8, Zack Greinke, Hou 32,921,850 9, Stephen Strasburg, Was 32,045,256 10, David Price, LAD 32,000,000 11, Clayton Kershaw, LAD 31,000,001 12, Miguel Cabrera, Det 30,000,000 (tie) Albert Pujols, LAA 30,000,000 14, Jose Altuve, Hou 29,000,000 (tie) Giancarlo Stanton, NYY 29,000,000 16, Jacob DeGrom, NYM 28,131,955 17, Anthony Rendon, LAA 28,071,429 18, Bryce Harper, Phi 27,538,462 19, Paul Goldschmidt, StL 25,333,333 20, Joey Votto, Cin 25,000,000 21, Justin Upton, LAA 24,700,000 22, Patrick Corbin, Was 24,416,667 23, Chris Sale, Bos 24,172,484 24, George Springer, Tor 23,666,667 25, Yu Darvish, SD 23,000,000 26, Wil Myers, SD 22,500,000 (tie) Zack Wheeler, Phi 22,500,000 28, Freddie Freeman, Atl 22,359,375 29, Francisco Lindor, NYM 22,300,000 30, Buster Posey, SF 22,177,778 31, Josh Donaldson, Min 21,750,000 32, Chris Davis, Bal 21,005,301 33, Charlie Blackmon, Col 21,000,000 (tie) Johnny Cueto, SF 21,000,000 (tie) Jason Heyward, Cubs 21,000,000 (tie) Eric Hosmer, SD 21,000,000 37, Xander Bogaerts, Bos 20,000,000 (tie) Kenley Jansen, LAD 20,000,000 (tie) Andrew McCutchen, Phi 20,000,000 (tie) Hyun-Jin Ryu, Tor 20,000,000 41, Kris Bryant, Cubs 19,500,000 42, J.D. Martinez, Bos 19,375,000 43, Kevin Gausman, SF 18,900,000 (tie) Marcus Stroman, NYM 18,900,000 45, Mookie Betts, LAD 18,658,692 46, Matt Carpenter, StL 18,500,000 (tie) Kyle Seager, Sea 18,500,000 (tie) Trevor Story, Col 18,500,000 49, Evan Longoria, SF 18,492,642 50, Yasmani Grandal, WSox 18,250,000 51, J.T. Realmuto, Phi 18,048,556 52, Dallas Keuchel, WSox 18,000,000 (tie) A.J. Pollock, LAD 18,000,000 (tie) Marcus Semien, Tor 18,000,000 55, Madison Bumgarner, Ari 17,882,892 56, Jose Abreu, WSox 17,666,667 57, Brandon Belt, SF 17,200,000 58, Nathan Eovaldi, Bos 17,000,000 (tie) Yusei Kikuchi, Sea 17,000,000 (tie) Miles Mikolas, StL 17,000,000 61, Lorenzo Cain, Mil 16,801,121 62, Khris Davis, Tex 16,750,000 63, Dexter Fowler, LAA 16,500,000 (tie) Anthony Rizzo, Cubs 16,500,000 65, Cody Bellinger, LAD 16,100,000 66, Michael Brantley, Hou 16,000,000 (tie) Aroldis Chapman, NYY 16,000,000 (tie) Craig Kimbrel, Cubs 16,000,000 69, Danny Duffy, KC 15,500,000 70, Brandon Crawford, SF 15,200,000 71, DJ LeMahieu, NYY 15,000,000 (tie) Charlie Morton, Atl 15,000,000 73, Jean Segura, Phi 14,850,000 74, Salvador Perez, KC 14,200,000 75, Elvis Andrus, Oak 14,000,000 (tie) Nick Castellanos, Cin 14,000,000 (tie) Kyle Hendricks, Cubs 14,000,000 (tie) Mike Moustakas, Cin 14,000,000 (tie) Christian Yelich, Mil 14,000,000 80, Corey Seager, LAD 13,750,000 81, Didi Gregorius, Phi 13,400,314 82, Alex Bregman, Hou 13,000,000 (tie) Zack Britton, NYY 13,000,000 (tie) Carlos Carrasco, NYM 13,000,000 (tie) Nelson Cruz, Min 13,000,000 (tie) Will Smith, Atl 13,000,000 (tie) Trea Turner, Was 13,000,000 88, Starling Marte, Fla 12,500,000 89, Miguel Sano, Min 12,333,333 90, Michael Conforto, NYM 12,250,000 (tie) Aaron Nola, Phi 12,250,000 92, Andrew Miller, StL 12,000,000 (tie) Marcell Ozuna, Atl 12,000,000 (tie) Tanner Roark, Tor 12,000,000 95, Alex Cobb, LAA 11,783,080 96, Carlos Correa, Hou 11,700,000 (tie) Carlos Martinez, StL 11,700,000 98, Kevin Kiermaier, Tam 11,666,667 99, Javier Baez, Cubs 11,650,000 100, Jeurys Familia, NYM 11,609,950 101, Gregory Polanco, Pit 11,600,000 102, Justin Turner, LAD 11,574,377 103, Liam Hendriks, WSox 11,333,333 104, Blake Snell, SD 11,100,000 105, Corey Kluber, NYY 11,000,000 (tie) Drew Smyly, Atl 11,000,000 107, Sonny Gray, Cin 10,825,000 108, Aaron Hicks, NYY 10,785,714 (tie) Eugenio Suarez, Cin 10,785,714 110, Avisail Garcia, Mil 10,750,000 (tie) Luis Severino, NYY 10,750,000 112, Trevor Rosenthal, Oak 10,644,074 113, Andrelton Simmons, Min 10,500,000 114, Randal Grichuk, Tor 10,333,333 115, Aaron Judge, NYY 10,175,000 116, Brad Hand, Was 10,120,169 117, Michael Pineda, Min 10,000,000

