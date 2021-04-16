CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Arlington woman gives back | Baltimore sees rise in cases | Rare to be infected after vaccination: CDC | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » 2021 Baseball Millionaires, List

2021 Baseball Millionaires, List

The Associated Press

April 16, 2021, 2:46 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2021 salaries for the 117 major league baseball players on opening day rosters and injured lists earning $10 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income. For some players, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values.

Player, Club Salary
1, Trevor Bauer, LAD $38,000,000
2, Mike Trout, LAA 37,116,667
3, Gerrit Cole, NYY 36,000,000
4, Nolan Arenado, StL 35,000,000
5, Max Scherzer, Was 34,503,480
6, Manny Machado, SD 34,000,000
7, Justin Verlander, Hou 33,000,000
8, Zack Greinke, Hou 32,921,850
9, Stephen Strasburg, Was 32,045,256
10, David Price, LAD 32,000,000
11, Clayton Kershaw, LAD 31,000,001
12, Miguel Cabrera, Det 30,000,000
(tie) Albert Pujols, LAA 30,000,000
14, Jose Altuve, Hou 29,000,000
(tie) Giancarlo Stanton, NYY 29,000,000
16, Jacob DeGrom, NYM 28,131,955
17, Anthony Rendon, LAA 28,071,429
18, Bryce Harper, Phi 27,538,462
19, Paul Goldschmidt, StL 25,333,333
20, Joey Votto, Cin 25,000,000
21, Justin Upton, LAA 24,700,000
22, Patrick Corbin, Was 24,416,667
23, Chris Sale, Bos 24,172,484
24, George Springer, Tor 23,666,667
25, Yu Darvish, SD 23,000,000
26, Wil Myers, SD 22,500,000
(tie) Zack Wheeler, Phi 22,500,000
28, Freddie Freeman, Atl 22,359,375
29, Francisco Lindor, NYM 22,300,000
30, Buster Posey, SF 22,177,778
31, Josh Donaldson, Min 21,750,000
32, Chris Davis, Bal 21,005,301
33, Charlie Blackmon, Col 21,000,000
(tie) Johnny Cueto, SF 21,000,000
(tie) Jason Heyward, Cubs 21,000,000
(tie) Eric Hosmer, SD 21,000,000
37, Xander Bogaerts, Bos 20,000,000
(tie) Kenley Jansen, LAD 20,000,000
(tie) Andrew McCutchen, Phi 20,000,000
(tie) Hyun-Jin Ryu, Tor 20,000,000
41, Kris Bryant, Cubs 19,500,000
42, J.D. Martinez, Bos 19,375,000
43, Kevin Gausman, SF 18,900,000
(tie) Marcus Stroman, NYM 18,900,000
45, Mookie Betts, LAD 18,658,692
46, Matt Carpenter, StL 18,500,000
(tie) Kyle Seager, Sea 18,500,000
(tie) Trevor Story, Col 18,500,000
49, Evan Longoria, SF 18,492,642
50, Yasmani Grandal, WSox 18,250,000
51, J.T. Realmuto, Phi 18,048,556
52, Dallas Keuchel, WSox 18,000,000
(tie) A.J. Pollock, LAD 18,000,000
(tie) Marcus Semien, Tor 18,000,000
55, Madison Bumgarner, Ari 17,882,892
56, Jose Abreu, WSox 17,666,667
57, Brandon Belt, SF 17,200,000
58, Nathan Eovaldi, Bos 17,000,000
(tie) Yusei Kikuchi, Sea 17,000,000
(tie) Miles Mikolas, StL 17,000,000
61, Lorenzo Cain, Mil 16,801,121
62, Khris Davis, Tex 16,750,000
63, Dexter Fowler, LAA 16,500,000
(tie) Anthony Rizzo, Cubs 16,500,000
65, Cody Bellinger, LAD 16,100,000
66, Michael Brantley, Hou 16,000,000
(tie) Aroldis Chapman, NYY 16,000,000
(tie) Craig Kimbrel, Cubs 16,000,000
69, Danny Duffy, KC 15,500,000
70, Brandon Crawford, SF 15,200,000
71, DJ LeMahieu, NYY 15,000,000
(tie) Charlie Morton, Atl 15,000,000
73, Jean Segura, Phi 14,850,000
74, Salvador Perez, KC 14,200,000
75, Elvis Andrus, Oak 14,000,000
(tie) Nick Castellanos, Cin 14,000,000
(tie) Kyle Hendricks, Cubs 14,000,000
(tie) Mike Moustakas, Cin 14,000,000
(tie) Christian Yelich, Mil 14,000,000
80, Corey Seager, LAD 13,750,000
81, Didi Gregorius, Phi 13,400,314
82, Alex Bregman, Hou 13,000,000
(tie) Zack Britton, NYY 13,000,000
(tie) Carlos Carrasco, NYM 13,000,000
(tie) Nelson Cruz, Min 13,000,000
(tie) Will Smith, Atl 13,000,000
(tie) Trea Turner, Was 13,000,000
88, Starling Marte, Fla 12,500,000
89, Miguel Sano, Min 12,333,333
90, Michael Conforto, NYM 12,250,000
(tie) Aaron Nola, Phi 12,250,000
92, Andrew Miller, StL 12,000,000
(tie) Marcell Ozuna, Atl 12,000,000
(tie) Tanner Roark, Tor 12,000,000
95, Alex Cobb, LAA 11,783,080
96, Carlos Correa, Hou 11,700,000
(tie) Carlos Martinez, StL 11,700,000
98, Kevin Kiermaier, Tam 11,666,667
99, Javier Baez, Cubs 11,650,000
100, Jeurys Familia, NYM 11,609,950
101, Gregory Polanco, Pit 11,600,000
102, Justin Turner, LAD 11,574,377
103, Liam Hendriks, WSox 11,333,333
104, Blake Snell, SD 11,100,000
105, Corey Kluber, NYY 11,000,000
(tie) Drew Smyly, Atl 11,000,000
107, Sonny Gray, Cin 10,825,000
108, Aaron Hicks, NYY 10,785,714
(tie) Eugenio Suarez, Cin 10,785,714
110, Avisail Garcia, Mil 10,750,000
(tie) Luis Severino, NYY 10,750,000
112, Trevor Rosenthal, Oak 10,644,074
113, Andrelton Simmons, Min 10,500,000
114, Randal Grichuk, Tor 10,333,333
115, Aaron Judge, NYY 10,175,000
116, Brad Hand, Was 10,120,169
117, Michael Pineda, Min 10,000,000

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

