2021 Baseball Millionaires, List

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2021 salaries for the 117 major league baseball players on opening day rosters and injured lists earning $10 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income. For some players, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values.
|Player, Club
|Salary
|1, Trevor Bauer, LAD
|$38,000,000
|2, Mike Trout, LAA
|37,116,667
|3, Gerrit Cole, NYY
|36,000,000
|4, Nolan Arenado, StL
|35,000,000
|5, Max Scherzer, Was
|34,503,480
|6, Manny Machado, SD
|34,000,000
|7, Justin Verlander, Hou
|33,000,000
|8, Zack Greinke, Hou
|32,921,850
|9, Stephen Strasburg, Was
|32,045,256
|10, David Price, LAD
|32,000,000
|11, Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|31,000,001
|12, Miguel Cabrera, Det
|30,000,000
|(tie) Albert Pujols, LAA
|30,000,000
|14, Jose Altuve, Hou
|29,000,000
|(tie) Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
|29,000,000
|16, Jacob DeGrom, NYM
|28,131,955
|17, Anthony Rendon, LAA
|28,071,429
|18, Bryce Harper, Phi
|27,538,462
|19, Paul Goldschmidt, StL
|25,333,333
|20, Joey Votto, Cin
|25,000,000
|21, Justin Upton, LAA
|24,700,000
|22, Patrick Corbin, Was
|24,416,667
|23, Chris Sale, Bos
|24,172,484
|24, George Springer, Tor
|23,666,667
|25, Yu Darvish, SD
|23,000,000
|26, Wil Myers, SD
|22,500,000
|(tie) Zack Wheeler, Phi
|22,500,000
|28, Freddie Freeman, Atl
|22,359,375
|29, Francisco Lindor, NYM
|22,300,000
|30, Buster Posey, SF
|22,177,778
|31, Josh Donaldson, Min
|21,750,000
|32, Chris Davis, Bal
|21,005,301
|33, Charlie Blackmon, Col
|21,000,000
|(tie) Johnny Cueto, SF
|21,000,000
|(tie) Jason Heyward, Cubs
|21,000,000
|(tie) Eric Hosmer, SD
|21,000,000
|37, Xander Bogaerts, Bos
|20,000,000
|(tie) Kenley Jansen, LAD
|20,000,000
|(tie) Andrew McCutchen, Phi
|20,000,000
|(tie) Hyun-Jin Ryu, Tor
|20,000,000
|41, Kris Bryant, Cubs
|19,500,000
|42, J.D. Martinez, Bos
|19,375,000
|43, Kevin Gausman, SF
|18,900,000
|(tie) Marcus Stroman, NYM
|18,900,000
|45, Mookie Betts, LAD
|18,658,692
|46, Matt Carpenter, StL
|18,500,000
|(tie) Kyle Seager, Sea
|18,500,000
|(tie) Trevor Story, Col
|18,500,000
|49, Evan Longoria, SF
|18,492,642
|50, Yasmani Grandal, WSox
|18,250,000
|51, J.T. Realmuto, Phi
|18,048,556
|52, Dallas Keuchel, WSox
|18,000,000
|(tie) A.J. Pollock, LAD
|18,000,000
|(tie) Marcus Semien, Tor
|18,000,000
|55, Madison Bumgarner, Ari
|17,882,892
|56, Jose Abreu, WSox
|17,666,667
|57, Brandon Belt, SF
|17,200,000
|58, Nathan Eovaldi, Bos
|17,000,000
|(tie) Yusei Kikuchi, Sea
|17,000,000
|(tie) Miles Mikolas, StL
|17,000,000
|61, Lorenzo Cain, Mil
|16,801,121
|62, Khris Davis, Tex
|16,750,000
|63, Dexter Fowler, LAA
|16,500,000
|(tie) Anthony Rizzo, Cubs
|16,500,000
|65, Cody Bellinger, LAD
|16,100,000
|66, Michael Brantley, Hou
|16,000,000
|(tie) Aroldis Chapman, NYY
|16,000,000
|(tie) Craig Kimbrel, Cubs
|16,000,000
|69, Danny Duffy, KC
|15,500,000
|70, Brandon Crawford, SF
|15,200,000
|71, DJ LeMahieu, NYY
|15,000,000
|(tie) Charlie Morton, Atl
|15,000,000
|73, Jean Segura, Phi
|14,850,000
|74, Salvador Perez, KC
|14,200,000
|75, Elvis Andrus, Oak
|14,000,000
|(tie) Nick Castellanos, Cin
|14,000,000
|(tie) Kyle Hendricks, Cubs
|14,000,000
|(tie) Mike Moustakas, Cin
|14,000,000
|(tie) Christian Yelich, Mil
|14,000,000
|80, Corey Seager, LAD
|13,750,000
|81, Didi Gregorius, Phi
|13,400,314
|82, Alex Bregman, Hou
|13,000,000
|(tie) Zack Britton, NYY
|13,000,000
|(tie) Carlos Carrasco, NYM
|13,000,000
|(tie) Nelson Cruz, Min
|13,000,000
|(tie) Will Smith, Atl
|13,000,000
|(tie) Trea Turner, Was
|13,000,000
|88, Starling Marte, Fla
|12,500,000
|89, Miguel Sano, Min
|12,333,333
|90, Michael Conforto, NYM
|12,250,000
|(tie) Aaron Nola, Phi
|12,250,000
|92, Andrew Miller, StL
|12,000,000
|(tie) Marcell Ozuna, Atl
|12,000,000
|(tie) Tanner Roark, Tor
|12,000,000
|95, Alex Cobb, LAA
|11,783,080
|96, Carlos Correa, Hou
|11,700,000
|(tie) Carlos Martinez, StL
|11,700,000
|98, Kevin Kiermaier, Tam
|11,666,667
|99, Javier Baez, Cubs
|11,650,000
|100, Jeurys Familia, NYM
|11,609,950
|101, Gregory Polanco, Pit
|11,600,000
|102, Justin Turner, LAD
|11,574,377
|103, Liam Hendriks, WSox
|11,333,333
|104, Blake Snell, SD
|11,100,000
|105, Corey Kluber, NYY
|11,000,000
|(tie) Drew Smyly, Atl
|11,000,000
|107, Sonny Gray, Cin
|10,825,000
|108, Aaron Hicks, NYY
|10,785,714
|(tie) Eugenio Suarez, Cin
|10,785,714
|110, Avisail Garcia, Mil
|10,750,000
|(tie) Luis Severino, NYY
|10,750,000
|112, Trevor Rosenthal, Oak
|10,644,074
|113, Andrelton Simmons, Min
|10,500,000
|114, Randal Grichuk, Tor
|10,333,333
|115, Aaron Judge, NYY
|10,175,000
|116, Brad Hand, Was
|10,120,169
|117, Michael Pineda, Min
|10,000,000
