CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to loosen restrictions | Md. gets 6 more mass vaccine sites | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Rangers DH Khris Davis…

Rangers DH Khris Davis injures quad running out bunt single

The Associated Press

March 23, 2021, 8:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers designated hitter Khris Davis strained his left quadriceps running out a bunt single in a Cactus League game Tuesday and could start the season on the injured list.

Davis pulled up before reaching first base and left the game against the Los Angeles Angels. Texas won 6-4. Manager Chris Woodward said after the game the extent of the injury wasn’t known, but the IL was a possibility.

The injury to Davis means the two leading candidates at DH for the Rangers could begin the season on the injured list. Willie Calhoun is dealing with a hamstring injury. Texas opens the season April 1 at Kansas City.

The Rangers acquired Davis from Oakland this offseason in a trade that sent longtime shortstop Elvis Andrus to the Athletics.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

USPS aims to hit break-even year by 2023 under 10-year infrastructure plan

Katko calls for $5B CISA budget to reflect its ‘quarterback’ status

VBA says it will reduce the disability claims backlog by fall, but Congress isn't so sure

Lawmakers alarmed by high COVID-19 vaccine refusal rate at BOP workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up